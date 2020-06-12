91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oddie Boulevard
29 Units Available
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sparks Marina
20 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1034 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1035 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sparks Marina
17 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Kiley Ranch
5 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1460 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Sparks Marina
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
987 sqft
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Los Altos Parkway
21 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wingfield Springs
6 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
20 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Los Altos Parkway
5 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1041 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
Square One
1040 C St, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
924 sqft
Welcome to Square One Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
Los Altos Parkway
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way
2 Units Available
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1833 Painted Valley Drive
1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1210 sqft
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
North Town Condo - This well cared for, almost new townhome (built 2018) is ready for immediate move in. Open concept granite countertop kitchen, spacious Great room with 9' ceilings throughout and a covered balcony off the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Rock
1 Unit Available
982 HOLMAN WAY
982 Holman Way, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
982 HOLMAN WAY Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! Sparks 2 bed/2 bath - Spacious 2BD/2BA 2 car garage Tiled kitchen / fireplace/pool (RLNE5817789)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reed
1 Unit Available
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 Available 07/07/20 2573 Sycamore Glen #4 - Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Sparks. Available to view on or around July 7th. Walking distance to parks, shopping, etc. Minutes from I-80 freeway access.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2093 Ridge Run Drive
2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
422 1/2 13th St.
422 1/2 13th St, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Centrally located cute and cozy house in Downtown Sparks behind the new Galaxy Theater!!! - Come see this cozy house located in the heart of downtown Sparks! This home is centrally located behind the new galaxy theater and has it's own private,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
241 5th Street
241 5th Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
990 sqft
241 5th Street Available 06/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home - Located near Victorian Square, this vintage home has all the modern touches. Ceiling fan in living room, built in storage in bedroom and bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reed
1 Unit Available
3126 Bristle Branch Dr
3126 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IN SPARKS WITH W/D, POOL & PRIVATE PATIO - Comfortable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Town home with a private patio in Sparks..

June 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

