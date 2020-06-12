143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Kiley Ranch
5 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1713 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
23 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wingfield Springs
6 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sparks Marina
13 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1325 sqft
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Los Altos Parkway
5 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
Los Altos Parkway
21 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sparks Marina
20 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
Los Altos Parkway
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
7093 Sacred Circle
7093 Sacred Circle, Sparks, NV
Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the charming neighborhood of Wingfield. This home will include washer/dryer hook ups and a refrigerator. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Rent is $1995 Deposit is $2095.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
420 1/2 14th Street
420 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
428 1/2 14th St.
428 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
Centrally located home walking distance from Downtown Sparks!! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sparks Galleria
1 Unit Available
730 TEMPIUTE
730 Tempiute Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
730 TEMPIUTE Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON! - (RLNE5849083)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
510 Payapa Dr
510 Papaya Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2154 sqft
Cozy Home - This gorgeous house in Sparks is in a cozy quiet neighborhood.Three bedroom two and half bathroom with a extra large master bedroom with a walk in closets. Large entertaining living room for the family With the kitchen steps away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
4821 RAVELLO DR.
4821 Ravello Drive, Sparks, NV
4821 RAVELLO DR. Available 07/01/20 4821 Ravello Drive - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage single story home located in gated community Vineyards Village in Sparks - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home that is 2296 square feet and a single level.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reed
1 Unit Available
2091 Sycamore Glen Drive
2091 Sycamore Glen Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1924 sqft
2091 Sycamore Glen Drive Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5840565)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
7010 Sacred Cr
7010 Sacred Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1761 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quiet, clean place to live - Property Id: 295987 Brand new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven and microwave, quiet, clean property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2025 Evening Shadows Drive
2025 Evening Shadows Drive, Sparks, NV
The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows. Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
4695 S. Cactus Hills Drive
4695 South Cactus Hills Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1294 sqft
4695 S. Cactus Hills Drive Available 06/15/20 3 bed/2 Bath House in Sparks - Cute 3 bed/2ba house off Los Altos in Sparks. Available to view starting 6/15/20 Pets OK upon approval. 2 pets max. $25/pet/month additional pet rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reed
1 Unit Available
1938 ALPLAND COURT
1938 Alpland Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1938 Alpland Court - Beautifully Remodeled Home In Sparks - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2072 Forestgate Drive
2072 Forestgate Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1642 sqft
The Columbus - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.LeaseFrontera.

June 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

