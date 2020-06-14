131 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with garage

Apartment List
Sparks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
$
Pioneer Meadows
41 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
$
Kiley Ranch
6 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1713 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Los Altos Parkway
6 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Wingfield Springs
7 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1127 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Sparks Marina
22 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
$
Pioneer Meadows
21 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Downtown Sparks
7 Units Available
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way
2 Units Available
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.

Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
6433 Peppergrass Drive
6433 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1485 sqft
Enjoy this lovely home in a quiet neighborhood with newly installed carpet and flooring upstairs. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Close to Shopping and many amenities. 2 year lease required. Prefer credit scores 700+.

Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2093 Ridge Run Drive
2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
3351 Toledo Court
3351 Toledo Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1439 sqft
3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2000 Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.

Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3379 BENTGRASS CT.
3379 Bentgrass Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2881 sqft
3379 BENTGRASS CT. Available 07/10/20 ** COMING SOON! Large 4 Bed close to North 395 in Sparks - This home is ready for a large family boasting 2881 square feet of living with 4 bedrooms and 2 stories.

North Rock
1 Unit Available
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/06/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2072 Forestgate Drive
2072 Forestgate Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1642 sqft
The Columbus - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.LeaseFrontera.

Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
241 5th Street
241 5th Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
990 sqft
241 5th Street Available 06/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home - Located near Victorian Square, this vintage home has all the modern touches. Ceiling fan in living room, built in storage in bedroom and bath.

Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
2389 Madrid Dr.
2389 Madrid Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2261 sqft
2389 Madrid Dr. Sparks, NV 89436 - $2295/mo Sq Footage: 2261 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

D'Andrea
1 Unit Available
2048 Tivoli Lane
2048 Tivoli Lane, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
2048 Tivoli Lane Available 07/03/20 2048 Tivoli Lane Sparks, NV 89434 - $1825/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1643 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3176 Sterling Ridge Circle
3176 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1552 sqft
3176 Sterling Ridge Circle Available 06/15/20 New 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Home in Sterling Ridge! - Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Sterling Ridge Homes. Tandem 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.

Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
6785 Peppergrass Dr.
6785 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 06/30/20 Gorgeous, Brand New House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants.
City Guide for Sparks, NV

"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)

Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sparks, NV

Sparks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

