los altos parkway
200 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Parkway, Sparks, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
26 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4851 Brunello Dr
4851 Brunello Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2102 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single Family House in Reno This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage home features 2,102 Sq. of modern farmhouse style living space in the gated community of Sonoma II off of Vista Blvd in Sparks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4575 Eagle Mountain Drive
4575 Eagle Mountain Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2533 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895582)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Payapa Dr
510 Papaya Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2154 sqft
Cozy Home - This gorgeous house in Sparks is in a cozy quiet neighborhood.Three bedroom two and half bathroom with a extra large master bedroom with a walk in closets. Large entertaining living room for the family With the kitchen steps away.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4683 Cheatgrass
4683 Cheatgrass Lane, Sparks, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2652 sqft
4683 Cheatgrass in Northeast Sparks in the Vistas. Rent $2350-Deposit $2350 + $500 per pet - Pet rent $50 per month. Mountain Views & gorgeous sunsets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
5398 Siltstone Way
5398 Siltstone Way, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2028 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 full baths, 2 car garage, Living room dining area combo. Spacious kitchen is open to family room w/fireplace. Master bedroom & 2nd bedroom w/full baths.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105
5780 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1242 sqft
Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4937 DUBONNET DR.
4937 Dubonnet Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2102 sqft
Former Model Home for Rent in Somoma at the Vineyards. $2200 - Former model home in Sonoma at the Vineyards. Features over $150,000 in builder upgrades. Gorgeous wood floors throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
4656 Cactus Hills Drive
4656 South Cactus Hills Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1197 sqft
VIEW! Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in East Sparks - This three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in East Sparks is ready for move-in. Washer, dryer and Refrigerator are included. Nice views from the rear yard and fully landscaped.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2207 Desert Cove Court
2207 Desert Cove Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1197 sqft
2207 Desert Cove Court Available 04/27/20 2207 Desert Cove Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1750/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1197 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
5725 Camino Verde
5725 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1225 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Close to shopping, dinning and golf courses. HOA amenities include pool, hot tub and basketball court. Located across from Coyote Park in gated community. Available on or around August 7th. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairway Vista Ln.
1212 Fairway Vista Lane, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. Available 07/22/20 Two Story Sparks Home - Over 1600 square feet, two bedrooms, two full baths, two car attached garage, plus loft/office, two story home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Watervale Dr.
2865 Watervale Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1335 sqft
2865 Watervale Dr. Available 07/31/20 Beautiful single story home in Sparks - Beautiful single story home in Sparks. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Parkway
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
21 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 TEMPIUTE
730 Tempiute Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
730 TEMPIUTE Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON! - (RLNE5849083)
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4769 Bougainvillea Circle
4769 Bougainvillea Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1480 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, Condo located in Sparks in a gated community that features a pool gym club house bbq area, close to Costco, shopping and dining and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1051 Baywood Drive
1051 Baywood Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
823 sqft
Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo close to pool and playground. Large bedrooms. Cozy front patio is perfect for relaxing. Located near shopping, dining, and just minutes from the freeway. This home includes a refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
6080 Ingleston Dr
6080 Ingleston Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1599 sqft
Wonderful condo at the Fairways! Fully Furnished Condo Including Pools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. attached 2 car garage. Plenty of guest parking; Owner pays the HOA Dues. Tenant has the use of the community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6049 Red Sun Drive
6049 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in. It's like winning the rental lottery! This gracious, light filled, 2 story Lennar Built home is ready for you. 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Red Sun Drive
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4950 Painted Stone Ct.
4950 Painted Stone Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Spacious Home in Sparks - Beautiful home in Sparks-close to Shopping. Upgraded kitchen, marble counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. Open layout, spacious rooms. Backyard landscaped to entertain. Tenant to pay $60.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3405 Barolo Ct.
3405 Barolo Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3336 sqft
3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.