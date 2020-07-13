Apartment List
/
NV
/
sparks
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,424
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,575
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
26 Units Available
Los Altos Parkway
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
21 Units Available
D'Andrea
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
39 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,499
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Lyfe at the Marina.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Kiley Ranch
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1829 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
17 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,242
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Los Altos Parkway
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Downtown Sparks
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Wingfield Springs
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
9 Units Available
Los Altos Parkway
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
2 Units Available
McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Los Altos Parkway
4851 Brunello Dr
4851 Brunello Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2102 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single Family House in Reno This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage home features 2,102 Sq. of modern farmhouse style living space in the gated community of Sonoma II off of Vista Blvd in Sparks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Rock
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/24/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reed
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4
2649 Sunny Slope Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
918 sqft
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 Sparks, NV 89434 - $1100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 918 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
O'Callaghan
843 Glen Martin
843 Glen Martin Drive, Sparks, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1859 sqft
For Lease: Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car attached garage and a nice back yard. 1 year minimum lease (longer is even better). Great location, close to shopping, schools and freeway in central Sparks. Dog on approval with additional deposit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wingfield Springs
7251 Windswept Loop
7251 Windswept Loop, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2360 sqft
DISTINCTIVE 4 BED/2.5 BATH 2360 SQ FT/GATED FOOTHILLS AT WINGFIELD VILLAGE HOME - This distinctive home located in the gated community of Foothills at Wingfield Village is a must see.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
D'Andrea
3405 Barolo Ct.
3405 Barolo Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3336 sqft
3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wingfield Springs
3351 Toledo Court
3351 Toledo Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1439 sqft
3351 Toledo Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1,695/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2000 Sq Footage: 1439 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Reed
3117 Bristle Branch Drive
3117 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
945 sqft
Cozy two-story condo in Sparks near parks and easy access to Legends. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities up stairs. Main level has enclosed patio, galley kitchen, dining area and family room. Unit comes with one covered parking space.

July 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sparks rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Sparks rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,158 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    Rent growth in Sparks has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sparks remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSparks 3 BedroomsSparks Accessible ApartmentsSparks Apartments with Balcony
    Sparks Apartments with GarageSparks Apartments with GymSparks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSparks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSparks Apartments with ParkingSparks Apartments with Pool
    Sparks Apartments with Washer-DryerSparks Dog Friendly ApartmentsSparks Furnished ApartmentsSparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly PlacesSparks Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
    Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
    Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
    Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
    Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Nevada-Reno