Last updated June 14 2020

61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sparks Marina
12 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,167
700 sqft
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
41 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sparks Marina
22 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sparks Marina
14 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
21 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
820 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Sparks
7 Units Available
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
628 sqft
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Los Altos Parkway
6 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oddie Boulevard
29 Units Available
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
645 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wingfield Springs
7 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
Los Altos Parkway
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
725 E. St.
725 E St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
725 E. St. Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4852364)
Results within 1 mile of Sparks
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311
3953 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
665 sqft
3953 Clear Acre Ln. #311 Available 07/01/20 3953 Clear Acre Lane #311 - $950/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 665 sq. ft.

Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3926 Clear Acre Lane
3926 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
665 sqft
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Large one bedroom one bath upstairs unit. All appliances, full-size washer & dryer, balcony and air conditioning.

Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3870 East Leonesio Drive
3870 East Leonesio Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
696 sqft
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Large one bedroom one bath ground-floor unit with patio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oddie Boulevard
1 Unit Available
2312 Wedekind Road - 4
2312 Wedekind Rd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Privately located at end of Wedekind Road apartments never any traffic . One bedroom one bath A/C , dishwasher washer & dryer in unit private parking, conveniently located near schools, shopping & freeways. Bottom floor corner unit, very private!!
Results within 5 miles of Sparks
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Double R Blvd
7 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
978 sqft
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakeridge
16 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1016 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Double R Blvd
16 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Double R Blvd
13 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.

June 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

