furnished apartments
103 Furnished Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.
11420 OGDEN MILLS Drive
11420 Ogden Mills Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1603 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL, LIGHTLY FURNISHED HOME (FURNITURE CAN BE REMOVED). 2 BEDROOMS WITH A DEN, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN AND RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE.
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Chateau Nouveau
10131 SANTA LORENA Court
10131 Santa Lorena Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1429 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home in the southwest, just minutes from downtown summerlin. Fully renovated. Open floor plan, walk in pantry, granite counter top. Smart home technology Short time rental available
Chateau Nouveau
10156 PALAZZO MARCELLI Court
10156 Palazzo Marcelli Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1429 sqft
Beautiful home just miles from the strip. This is a fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.
Chateau Nouveau
9975 PEACE Way
9975 Peace Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1377 sqft
Fully furnished down to pillows and plates. 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community in the SW close to shopping, freeway, Strip, airport, shopping, etc. No carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living.
The Section Seven
3009 Reef View
3009 Reef View Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1348 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, CONTEMPORARY HOME W/RELAXING OUTDOOR AREA*HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED*WELL EQUIPPED KITCHEN*OUTDOOR BBQ AREA*COMFORTABLE BEDS*3 FLATSCREEN TVS*JUST NEED YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!*LOCATED IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC W/SHORT
The Section Seven
3001 PEARL HARBOR Drive
3001 Pearl Harbor Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3135 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED TWO STORY HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS MOVE IN READY!! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. PLENTY OF COOKING SPACE IN THE UPGRADED KITCHEN. PRIVATE POOL AND SPA.. THIS HOME IS TOO GOOD TO PASS! A MUST SEE!
1017 BRINKMAN Street
1017 Brinkman Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1922 sqft
Beautiful West Summerlin fully furnished, monthly rental across from the South Tower Park! 3 bed + small loft, 2.
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
Cheyenne Hualapai
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020
7400 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Condo - Property Id: 179507 Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied.
Spanish Trail
8521 Heather Downs Dr
8521 Heather Downs Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1734 sqft
8521 Heather Downs Dr Available 07/09/20 UPGRADED TOWNHOME IN SPANISH TRAIL - 2 BEDROOM + DEN, 2.
3743 Lone Mesa Drive
3743 Lone Mesa Drive, Spring Valley, NV
7 Bedrooms
$3,599
4658 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 7bdrm 4.5 ba home in SW Area - Wont be available long!!! - Large Amazing Home Located In The Southwest! Home Features 7 Bedrooms, 4.
Sovana
6154 Villa Lante Avenue
6154 Villa Lante Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2299 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an.
Spanish Trail
8380 Turtle Creek Circle
8380 Turtle Creek Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
4134 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom furnished home! - Outstanding house. FURNISHED. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms along with a 3 car garage. This home is located in Spanish Trails. Recently renovated and upgraded. Stainless Steel appliances.
South Shores
2120 SEALION #202
2120 Sealion Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1038 sqft
*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON* THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
Sovana
7853 Southern Roundup
7853 Southern Roundup Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2094 sqft
Fully Furnished - Picture perfect home move in ready. Upgraded flooring, newer 2 tone paint, shutters, tile, ceiling fans throughout, and tons of character! End of a cul de sac in a very small community that has pride of ownership.
Rhodes Ranch
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.
The Lakes-Country Club
7545 Tara Avenue
7545 Tara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
4909 sqft
Remodeled furnished rental in section 10, 1/2 acre corner lot, 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths. Three Car Attached Garage including RV parking. Fenced Pool/Spa, RV Side Gate; Custom Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Top of the line Cabinets, marble floors.
Desert Shores
8237 Dolphin Bay Court
8237 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1785 sqft
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area.
Mira Villas
1705 King James Street, # 204
1705 King James Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1265 sqft
Come take in all Vegas has to offer in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in a gated community. Enjoy access to the pool, clubhouse and fitness center on the property.
