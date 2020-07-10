Apartment List
/
NV
/
laughlin
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1690 Marble Canyon Dr
1690 Marble Canyon Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Cute, quiet condo close to shopping - Property Id: 313582 Cute, quiet condo close to shopping - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 985 sq ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 1

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.

Similar Pages

Laughlin 2 BedroomsLaughlin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaughlin 3 Bedrooms
Laughlin Apartments with BalconyLaughlin Apartments with GarageLaughlin Apartments with Parking
Laughlin Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaughlin Furnished ApartmentsLaughlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVBullhead City, AZLake Havasu City, AZ
Fort Mohave, AZBoulder City, NV
Kingman, AZDesert Hills, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University Nevada