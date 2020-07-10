Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with washer-dryer

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1116 E.Ogden Ave Unit 4
1116 Eogden Ave, Clark County, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry - One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry (RLNE5004076)
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
861 Coral Cottage Dr
861 Coral Cottage Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2018 sqft
Fantastic 4-bedroom 2,000 sf home in Henderson! Designer two-tone paints with tiled common areas and carpet flooring, included stainless steel appliances, excellent landscaping and fixtures, and more! Excellent 4 bedroom + 3 FULL bath single story

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1992 sqft
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
847 Rusty Anchor Way
847 Rusty Anchor Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1668 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY PALM CANYON HOME IN HENDERSON! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN PALM CANYON* 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR DEN* VAULTED CEILINGS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* 2 WAY FIREPLACE* SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH*
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Green Valley South
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
One of our finest communities directly located on Legacy Golf Course. We are known for our highly-rated school district and proximity to acclaimed shopping and fine dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,338
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Seven Hills
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
10 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
12 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
McCullough Hills
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,149
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
43 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Valley View
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,227
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,177
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
6 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.

