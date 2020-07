Amenities

Alpine Village in Las Vegas, Nevada offers convenience, comfort and great value at unbeatable prices. We are conveniently located in the Northwest area of Las Vegas near Charleston Blvd. and Decatur, across the street from the Charleston Arts Center and only minutes from the Strip, College of Southern Nevada and the 95 Freeway. Our beautiful grounds will impress you with tall trees and mature landscaping. Five spacious floor plans (up to 1,445 sq. ft.) are a must-see and offer exceptional value for your dollar.



Our residents enjoy numerous amenities such as soccer field, park with BBQ and picnic areas, indoor spa, saunas, business center, fitness center, resident lounge and game room with billiards. Our goal is to make our residents smile. We are sure we will make you smile too. Welcome Home to Alpine Village!