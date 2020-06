Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Single family living in a high rise condo! Ultra rare double-master condominium with built-in office and over 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard that includes a large built-in BBQ, gardens and stunning iron gazebo. The backyard is maintained by the HOA at their cost for the exclusive use of the unit owner. This is the ultimate condominium for those with pets.