Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104

3612 Shawn Reynolds Court · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 24

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Enjoy this fully-furnished, two bedroom home in a gated Southeast community. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the freeway. Nearby shopping, dining and parks. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Enjoy this fully-furnished, two bedroom home in a gated Southeast community. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the freeway. Nearby shopping, dining and parks. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have any available units?
3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have?
Some of 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 does offer parking.
Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have a pool?
No, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have accessible units?
No, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
