3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Enjoy this fully-furnished, two bedroom home in a gated Southeast community. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the freeway. Nearby shopping, dining and parks. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

