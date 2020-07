2729 Showcase Dr

Amenities

furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities

Fully Furnished single story 2 bed 2 bath 2 car incredible view of golf course!!! 55+ community - FURNISHED!!!! BRING PERSONAL BELONGINGS ONLY!!! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SUN CITY SUMMERLIN, FULLY FURNISHED, HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS, TILE AND CARPET FLOORING THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, OFFICE AREA. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, CASINOS, AND RESTAURANTS. MANY RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES! THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!!



(RLNE5125597)