Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking lobby online portal

Seize your chance to make this peaceful pet friendly apartment community located in the heart of Henderson, NV your home. Conveniently located near the Cadence neighborhood with amazing city views of Las Vegas, make the 89015 zip code your new place to truly live! Prelude at the Park is just minutes away from the 215 and 515 highways, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that downtown Henderson has to offer. With the famous Las Vegas Strip right around the corner, enjoy coming home to the magic of the city lights at night where you will always have the best seat in the house for New Year and July 4th fireworksPrelude at the Park provides its residents a wide selection of classic and comfortable one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature full size washer/dryer, 9' ceilings, ceiling fans, gourmet kitchens with a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range, as well as awesome city views, BBQ-picnic areas, covered parking and easy freeway access.