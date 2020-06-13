3 Apartments for rent in Blythe, CA

Life in Blythe

A city dominated by homeowners/landowners, Blythe isn’t exactly overflowing with apartments for rent. On the bright side, the handfuls of rental properties in the city rarely, if ever, have waiting lists, and move-in specials pop up frequently. So keep checking back for the best deals on apartments, pet-friendly rentals, and furnished rental properties in Blythe. Also, rental houses occasionally become available in Blythe, as well. You’re in luck if you prefer a humble abode that boasts its own four walls over a complex of sorts.

The average apartment rental in Blythe goes for around $700 a month, but you’ll find both cheaper and more expensive rentals around the city, too. Whether you’re going the budget-minded way or the high roller route, be sure to bring your best bargaining skills to the table. Renting prices aren’t set in stone in Blythe, and many landlords and property managers are willing to negotiate with prospective tenants.

With all the open desert spaces, there’s definitely a remote, Wild West vibe to much of Blythe, especially the outskirts. The further you get from the “city” center, the more isolated and crawling-with-strange-desert-creatures the landscape becomes. Just a heads up.

Your chances of getting robbed, bullied, bamboozled, or hoodwinked in Blythe are slim, whether you’re living close to the city center or the Eagle Mountain outskirts. Still, be sure to visit the city in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its isolated desert vibe.

Located midway between Los Angeles and Phoenix, Blythe is also a stopover town for as many as 500,000 tourists at a time during several periods throughout the year. Fortunately, the landscape is so vast that, even during the busiest tourism periods, you won’t encounter much congestion in and around Blythe.

Finally, if you’re the party-it-up-all-night type, you won’t be anymore once you settle in Blythe. There’s no such thing as a night owl scene, so bring your own moonshine or something.

Sound like a plan? Good! Happy hunting, wild Westerners, and best of luck!