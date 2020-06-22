960 Via Vannucci Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Freshly painted 4 bedroom ranch at Tuscany with a split floor plan for privacy within the home. Gorgeous kitchen features a huge center island, an abundance of cabinet space, a separate pantry, stainless appliances, a large gas range with pot filler, and and open view to the living space. The large living room features tall ceilings and a gas fireplace. The spacious master bedroom includes a patio door and large walk in closet with built in shelving. The master bath offers a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and double sinks. Laundry room with cabinets, utility sink, and washer/dryer hookups. An office/den, three additional bedrooms, a second full bath with double vanity and full tub, and an additional half bath complete the home. Everything you need in a quiet, guard gated community in a rapidly growing area. Tuscany HOA includes community pool, lap pool, basketball court, tennis court, racquetball court, sauna, fitness center, recreation center, and more! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Small dogs permitted, no cats. Home is wired for a security system at tenant's expense (optional). Homeowner pays HOA. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=bc084da4-1d08-421e-8f26-85a6ec77abfc&source=Rently

Contact us to schedule a showing.