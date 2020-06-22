All apartments in Henderson
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

960 Via Vannucci Way

960 Via Vannucci Way · No Longer Available
Location

960 Via Vannucci Way, Henderson, NV 89011
Calico Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Freshly painted 4 bedroom ranch at Tuscany with a split floor plan for privacy within the home. Gorgeous kitchen features a huge center island, an abundance of cabinet space, a separate pantry, stainless appliances, a large gas range with pot filler, and and open view to the living space. The large living room features tall ceilings and a gas fireplace. The spacious master bedroom includes a patio door and large walk in closet with built in shelving. The master bath offers a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and double sinks. Laundry room with cabinets, utility sink, and washer/dryer hookups. An office/den, three additional bedrooms, a second full bath with double vanity and full tub, and an additional half bath complete the home. Everything you need in a quiet, guard gated community in a rapidly growing area. Tuscany HOA includes community pool, lap pool, basketball court, tennis court, racquetball court, sauna, fitness center, recreation center, and more! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Small dogs permitted, no cats. Home is wired for a security system at tenant's expense (optional). Homeowner pays HOA. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=bc084da4-1d08-421e-8f26-85a6ec77abfc&source=Rently
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Via Vannucci Way have any available units?
960 Via Vannucci Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Via Vannucci Way have?
Some of 960 Via Vannucci Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Via Vannucci Way currently offering any rent specials?
960 Via Vannucci Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Via Vannucci Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Via Vannucci Way is pet friendly.
Does 960 Via Vannucci Way offer parking?
No, 960 Via Vannucci Way does not offer parking.
Does 960 Via Vannucci Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Via Vannucci Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Via Vannucci Way have a pool?
Yes, 960 Via Vannucci Way has a pool.
Does 960 Via Vannucci Way have accessible units?
No, 960 Via Vannucci Way does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Via Vannucci Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Via Vannucci Way does not have units with dishwashers.
