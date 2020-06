Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 WEEKS FREE RENT! Custom design inside, wood floor, stainless steel upgraded appliances, office, and large 2nd-floor loft, kitchen island with beautiful granite, pool with waterfall, located at Lake Las Vegas in gated comm near lake shops and restaurants, about 15 min from Lake Mead. Ready for move-in. The 2 weeks' rent will be given in the second month.