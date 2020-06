Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage tennis court

WELCOME HOME!!BEAUTIFUL property ready for you to call home. MASSIVE island to entertain your friends and family. Very open floor plan, w/ tile throughout downstairs. Shutters, upgraded appliance, HUGE kitchen sink. 3bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Very very close to one of the 4 parks in the community. You will have access to all the amenities Inspirada has to offer, POOL, tennis courts, dog park, trails.END UNIT