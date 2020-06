Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$250 off the the first months rent if lease signed by June 15th! Beautiful Tuscan 4 bedroom home in Inspirada! Brand new wood laminate flooring, Granite counters in kitchen, Large island and huge pantry, Built in Wine Rack in Kitchen Cabinets. Stainless steel refrigerator, and appliances included. Master w/large walk in closet. Separate tub and shower in Master bathroom and dual sinks . Spacious laundry room w/washer, dryer, and sink.