Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2912 Currant Lane

2912 Currant Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2912 Currant Lane, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2912 Currant Ln Henderson NV · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval

(RLNE5732013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Currant Lane have any available units?
2912 Currant Lane has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Currant Lane have?
Some of 2912 Currant Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Currant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Currant Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Currant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Currant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2912 Currant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Currant Lane does offer parking.
Does 2912 Currant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Currant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Currant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Currant Lane has a pool.
Does 2912 Currant Lane have accessible units?
No, 2912 Currant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Currant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Currant Lane has units with dishwashers.
