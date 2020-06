Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

VIEWS!! MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! Fully Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the fabulous LAKE LAS VEGAS RESORT with amazing views of the Lake, the bridge, Montelago village, mountains and more**A short walk through the bridge to the village which offers shops, restaurants, water sports and occasional entertainment* HOA includes all utilities, use of pool spa, exercise room * This unit has one of the best views*