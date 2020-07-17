All apartments in Henderson
2804 Josephine Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2804 Josephine Dr.

2804 Josephine Drive · (702) 435-7355
Location

2804 Josephine Drive, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2804 Josephine Dr. · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4211 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Elegant model home at Club Madeira! - Features a gourmet kitchen with an expansive island, custom cabinets, under mount lighting, a breakfast nook and separate dining area. Huge MBR and a study with french doors exiting to the lush entry, a spacious loft, hardwood/ceramic floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Must see to appreciate!

*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE4869396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2804 Josephine Dr. have any available units?
2804 Josephine Dr. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Josephine Dr. have?
Some of 2804 Josephine Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Josephine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Josephine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Josephine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Josephine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Josephine Dr. offer parking?
No, 2804 Josephine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Josephine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Josephine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Josephine Dr. have a pool?
No, 2804 Josephine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Josephine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2804 Josephine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Josephine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Josephine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

