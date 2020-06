Amenities

pet friendly garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Beautiful home in an adult community - This beautiful 2 bedroom home is up high with a bit of a view. 2 separated bedrooms. Master with huge walk in and dual sinks. Extra wide garage for storage. The community is age qualified and has many amenities such as golf, clubhouse and exercise room. Absolute must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4079292)