2463 Belt Buckley Dr. Available 04/13/20 Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom Home - Open spacious floor plan, huge loft, high ceilings, family room with a fireplace, all kitchen appliances included, master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, large covered patio. Gated community offers pool, skate park, jogging trails, picnic areas and a park with a playground. Easy access to freeway and shopping.



*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*



App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.



Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).



Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.



(RLNE5593492)