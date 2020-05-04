All apartments in Henderson
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

2463 Belt Buckley Dr.

2463 Belt Buckley Drive · (702) 435-7355
Location

2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV 89002
River Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2463 Belt Buckley Dr. Available 04/13/20 Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom Home - Open spacious floor plan, huge loft, high ceilings, family room with a fireplace, all kitchen appliances included, master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, large covered patio. Gated community offers pool, skate park, jogging trails, picnic areas and a park with a playground. Easy access to freeway and shopping.

*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE5593492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have any available units?
2463 Belt Buckley Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have?
Some of 2463 Belt Buckley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Belt Buckley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. offer parking?
No, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. has a pool.
Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 Belt Buckley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
