2361 Thayer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Fabulous Green Valley home - Fabulous Green Valley home features 6 bedrooms, bonus room, loft, family room, formal living & dining room. Actual square footage differs from tax records. Additional bedroom upstairs is approx. 200 sq ft. Has Shutters & travertine floors. Kitchen w/granite counter tops, pantry, built-in desk & breakfast bar. Double door master with his & her vanities, garden tun and glass shower. Built-in BBQ



Please call 702-868-0900 option 5 to schedule a showing.



To get yourself into this home: First Month's rent is $2650, Security Deposit is $2650, and Application fee $75 per adult(Non-Refundable) .



Additional monthly costs: $16 for trash service.



Home is pet friendly, the pet application would be $300 per pet (per approval).



To fill out an application please go to the following link (ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE DONE ONLINE):

https://www.assurednv.com/rental-listings



(RLNE2766622)