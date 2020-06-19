All apartments in Henderson
2361 Thayer Avenue

2361 Thayer Avenue · (702) 868-0900
Location

2361 Thayer Avenue, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley North

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2361 Thayer Avenue · Avail. now

$2,650

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Fabulous Green Valley home - Fabulous Green Valley home features 6 bedrooms, bonus room, loft, family room, formal living & dining room. Actual square footage differs from tax records. Additional bedroom upstairs is approx. 200 sq ft. Has Shutters & travertine floors. Kitchen w/granite counter tops, pantry, built-in desk & breakfast bar. Double door master with his & her vanities, garden tun and glass shower. Built-in BBQ

Please call 702-868-0900 option 5 to schedule a showing.

To get yourself into this home: First Month's rent is $2650, Security Deposit is $2650, and Application fee $75 per adult(Non-Refundable) .

Additional monthly costs: $16 for trash service.

Home is pet friendly, the pet application would be $300 per pet (per approval).

To fill out an application please go to the following link (ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE DONE ONLINE):
https://www.assurednv.com/rental-listings

(RLNE2766622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Thayer Avenue have any available units?
2361 Thayer Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 Thayer Avenue have?
Some of 2361 Thayer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Thayer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Thayer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Thayer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Thayer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Thayer Avenue offer parking?
No, 2361 Thayer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2361 Thayer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 Thayer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Thayer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2361 Thayer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2361 Thayer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2361 Thayer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Thayer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 Thayer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
