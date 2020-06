Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Inspirada Townhome across the street from one of the 4 parks. Island Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and expresso cabinets. All tile first floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 car attached garage. All appliances are include. This home is in amazing condition and ready to move in today.