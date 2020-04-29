All apartments in Henderson
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story

217 Pretty Sunset Terrace · (570) 814-3922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV 89015
Foothills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2nd story · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396

Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets. A furnished bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet and private 4 cubic feet 2 door refrigerator. A queen size memory foam bed. Shared bath, has a double sink. And a den/office, with a love seat, 30" Smart tv, Keurig, microwave, toaster oven, desk and office chair. Street or drive way parking. W/D available. Light kitchen use is ok. Single adult, no couples or kids. Home has erotic art. Must be employed full time, no retirees or working from home. A cat/exotic pet is welcome, no dogs. Smoke, drug, vape and weed free, not even smoking outdoors - ZERO tolerance. Is Month to Month. A phone interview is first, then a tour. A background check, eviction report and credit check will be performed and paid by the applicant at a cost of $ 45.00. 1st month rent of $ 700 and a $ 200 security deposit due at move in. Of cash, Venmo or Zelle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95396
Property Id 95396

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have any available units?
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have?
Some of 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story currently offering any rent specials?
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story is pet friendly.
Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story offer parking?
Yes, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story does offer parking.
Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have a pool?
No, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story does not have a pool.
Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have accessible units?
No, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story has units with dishwashers.
