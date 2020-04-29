217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396



Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets. A furnished bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet and private 4 cubic feet 2 door refrigerator. A queen size memory foam bed. Shared bath, has a double sink. And a den/office, with a love seat, 30" Smart tv, Keurig, microwave, toaster oven, desk and office chair. Street or drive way parking. W/D available. Light kitchen use is ok. Single adult, no couples or kids. Home has erotic art. Must be employed full time, no retirees or working from home. A cat/exotic pet is welcome, no dogs. Smoke, drug, vape and weed free, not even smoking outdoors - ZERO tolerance. Is Month to Month. A phone interview is first, then a tour. A background check, eviction report and credit check will be performed and paid by the applicant at a cost of $ 45.00. 1st month rent of $ 700 and a $ 200 security deposit due at move in. Of cash, Venmo or Zelle.

Property Id 95396



No Dogs Allowed



