Henderson, NV
1634 Coyote Run Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1634 Coyote Run Drive

1634 Coyote Run Drive · (702) 342-1164
Location

1634 Coyote Run Drive, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 Coyote Run Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1233 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in a gated community with community pool, basketball court and park. Close to Arroyo Grand Sports Complex, and Cornerstone Park - Attached 1 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; carpet flooring throughout except in wet areas; eat in kitchen with breakfast bar; great room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with tub/shower combo; secondary bedrooms on the second floor with mirror closet doors, and en-suite bathroom; laundry room on the first floor; private backyard.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3446185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have any available units?
1634 Coyote Run Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have?
Some of 1634 Coyote Run Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Coyote Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Coyote Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Coyote Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Coyote Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Coyote Run Drive does offer parking.
Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Coyote Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1634 Coyote Run Drive has a pool.
Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1634 Coyote Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Coyote Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Coyote Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
