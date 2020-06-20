All apartments in Henderson
156 Drifting Sand Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

156 Drifting Sand Court

156 Drifting Sand Court · (702) 342-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 Drifting Sand Court, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 156 Drifting Sand Court · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing single story home close to restaurants, shopping and CC215. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; carpet flooring throughout except for the wet areas; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, tile countertops, herb garden window; formal dining room; great room with fireplace; vaulted ceiling; master bedroom on with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, tub/shower combo; laundry area in home; private backyard with desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4020653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Drifting Sand Court have any available units?
156 Drifting Sand Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Drifting Sand Court have?
Some of 156 Drifting Sand Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Drifting Sand Court currently offering any rent specials?
156 Drifting Sand Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Drifting Sand Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Drifting Sand Court is pet friendly.
Does 156 Drifting Sand Court offer parking?
Yes, 156 Drifting Sand Court does offer parking.
Does 156 Drifting Sand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Drifting Sand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Drifting Sand Court have a pool?
No, 156 Drifting Sand Court does not have a pool.
Does 156 Drifting Sand Court have accessible units?
No, 156 Drifting Sand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Drifting Sand Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Drifting Sand Court does not have units with dishwashers.
