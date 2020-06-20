156 Drifting Sand Court

Amenities

Amazing single story home close to restaurants, shopping and CC215. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; carpet flooring throughout except for the wet areas; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, tile countertops, herb garden window; formal dining room; great room with fireplace; vaulted ceiling; master bedroom on with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, tub/shower combo; laundry area in home; private backyard with desert landscaping.



HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com



Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.



Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.

-Address of the home you are inquiring about

-Your first and last name

-Mobile phone number

-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.



***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4020653)