Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:37 PM

434 South 12th

434 South 12th Street · (973) 641-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 South 12th Street, Newark, NJ 07103
West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 3rd Floor Apartment (bright and sunny). Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom including his & her closets. Two (2) additional bedrooms with large closets with additional bathroom. Large open floor living room & dining room. Large kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Wooden floors throughout the apartment.Apartment also features: Laundry room (Washer Dryer hook-up), Central air/heat, Lots of windows.10 Minutes drive to/from Newark Penn Station with easy access to mass transit. Close to parkways, entertainment, supermarkets, and much more. Close to places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 South 12th have any available units?
434 South 12th has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 South 12th have?
Some of 434 South 12th's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 South 12th currently offering any rent specials?
434 South 12th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 South 12th pet-friendly?
No, 434 South 12th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 434 South 12th offer parking?
No, 434 South 12th does not offer parking.
Does 434 South 12th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 South 12th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 South 12th have a pool?
No, 434 South 12th does not have a pool.
Does 434 South 12th have accessible units?
No, 434 South 12th does not have accessible units.
Does 434 South 12th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 South 12th has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 South 12th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 South 12th has units with air conditioning.
