434 South 12th

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 3rd Floor Apartment (bright and sunny). Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom including his & her closets. Two (2) additional bedrooms with large closets with additional bathroom. Large open floor living room & dining room. Large kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Wooden floors throughout the apartment.Apartment also features: Laundry room (Washer Dryer hook-up), Central air/heat, Lots of windows.10 Minutes drive to/from Newark Penn Station with easy access to mass transit. Close to parkways, entertainment, supermarkets, and much more. Close to places of worship.