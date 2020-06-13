/
parsippany troy hills
130 Apartments for rent in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ📍
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.
1 Unit Available
180-76 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed, 1 bath, on the 2nd floor in Cambridge Village condos. Heat, water & community pool included. Large living room flows to Dining room. Pets negotiable. Virtual tour available. 1 bed, 1 bath on 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
38 ALBA PL
38 Alba Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Fully Renovated spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car garage. Oversized Master with walk-in closet. Cul-de-sac, quite peaceful street. hard wood floors. spacious walkout ground floor with a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
180 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First floor unit, Laundry facility in building. Community pool. Sewar, water heat, hot water, trash removal, and water included. Tenant pays electric and gas for stove
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
3000 GATES CT
3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York.
1 Unit Available
189-25 LITTLETON RD
189 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL AND CREAM PUFF ONE BEDROOM CONDO, THE BEST IN WHOLE COMPLEX. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 Unit Available
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Parsippany-Troy Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Parsippany-Troy Hills area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parsippany-Troy Hills from include New York, Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, and Staten Island.
