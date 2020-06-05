33 Cooper Avenue

Amenities

Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space. Wood floors through the main living area, expansive kitchen with granite topped counters, and breakfast bar. Large master suite with private bath boasting a jetted tub, shower, and dual vanities. Situated in the Beachfront North area of Long Branch and right on the beach block. Steps to the beach, promenade, fine dining, Pier Village, and all that the shore has to offer. Amenities include underground parking, club house, and gym. No pets and no smoking allowed.