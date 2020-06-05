All apartments in Long Branch
33 Cooper Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:42 PM

33 Cooper Avenue

33 Cooper Avenue · (732) 859-4636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space. Wood floors through the main living area, expansive kitchen with granite topped counters, and breakfast bar. Large master suite with private bath boasting a jetted tub, shower, and dual vanities. Situated in the Beachfront North area of Long Branch and right on the beach block. Steps to the beach, promenade, fine dining, Pier Village, and all that the shore has to offer. Amenities include underground parking, club house, and gym. No pets and no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Cooper Avenue have any available units?
33 Cooper Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Cooper Avenue have?
Some of 33 Cooper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Cooper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Cooper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Cooper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Cooper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 Cooper Avenue does offer parking.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Cooper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 33 Cooper Avenue has a pool.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 33 Cooper Avenue has accessible units.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Cooper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Cooper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Cooper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
