furnished apartments
105 Furnished Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Year round rental. Furnished one bedroom unit. Well appointed ample closet space, pool, great West End location. Perfect rental retreat. Laundry room on site.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
735 Westwood Avenue
735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
983 Norwood Avenue
983 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$46,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Gorgeous Pool! Come see this beautiful home in an amazing location in Long Branch. Home boasts private backyard oasis with concrete heated pool, hot tub & more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$33,000
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
334 Norgrove Place
334 Norgrove Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished WINTER rental in walking distance to Monmouth University. This well maintained colonial home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with 1 half bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
295 Oakley Avenue
295 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
Furnished Winter rental in walking distance to Monmouth University! This bi-level home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 3 updated bathrooms, plenty of parking in the driveway and 2 large living rooms. Available Labor Day 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
169 Castlewall Avenue
169 Castlewall Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great Winter Rental home in Elberon section of town. Central air, gas heat.Great back yardUpdated kitchen and bathrooms.Fully furnished with all furniture, just bring your personal items....available September 7th.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
129 Franklin Avenue
129 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter/Short term fully furnished rental 2/3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on a beautiful property located 3 blocks to the beach and Pier Village. Nothing to bring but your clothes and toiletries. Walking distance to the LB train. Includes use of 1 car garage
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
65 S Marine Terrace
65 Marine Ter, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$29,000
Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade. Available for Summer 2020 Rental (Memorial Day to Labor Day) but dates are flexible.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
868 Red Oaks Drive
868 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
Furnished Summer Rental with POOL! Three bedroom, 2 bath, small inground pool. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and most desirable location for shopping, the ocean, Houses of Worship, and more.
