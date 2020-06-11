161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ

/
2 bedroom apartments
Verified
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
West End
1 Unit Available
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
West End
1 Unit Available
55 Brighton Avenue
55 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1050 sqft
WEST END 55! located at 55 Brighton Avenue in the heart of West End.Block from the beach and across the street from a park.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
West End
1 Unit Available
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
312 Oakley Avenue
312 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
WINTER RENTAL- 2 Bedroom Cape, 1 full bathroom, Living room, Dining Roombasement, Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village, NJ Transit
West End
1 Unit Available
15 Cedar Avenue
15 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immediate Occupancy! Yearly or Summer Rental! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Living room, dining room, Hardwood floors, Newer Kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer in basement. Central Air. yard. Near beach. Owner is NJREL
West End
1 Unit Available
432 Ocean Boulevard
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2482 sqft
Diamond Beach! Ocean views. Beautiful and spacious Luxury condominium. Available for annual and long term rental. Health club, pool, 2 covered parking spaces and storage unit. Walk to beach! Close to all that Long Branch has to offer!
Elberon
1 Unit Available
16 Cedar Avenue
16 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7, 2020-BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE A BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH! MINUTES AWAY FROM MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP, SCHOOLS SHOPPING AND RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF WEST END! MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
129 Franklin Avenue
129 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter/Short term fully furnished rental 2/3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on a beautiful property located 3 blocks to the beach and Pier Village. Nothing to bring but your clothes and toiletries. Walking distance to the LB train. Includes use of 1 car garage
Elberon
1 Unit Available
705 Greens Avenue
705 Greens Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Freshly painted WEST END townhouse rental in great condition... offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, LR/DR combo, full kitchen and full basement. This rental is a quick walk to the beach (only 2 blocks) or the shops and restaurants on Brighton Avenue.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and
West End
1 Unit Available
199 West End Avenue
199 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
FABULOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN WEST END!!! THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/ NEW APPLIANCES, BALCONY, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF, TONS CLOSET SPACE & FRESHLY PAINTED. ON-SITE LAUNDRY ROOM.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
92 Chelsea Avenue
92 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach views and ocean breezes in the heart of the action, yet private and quiet this charming Victorian pied-a-terre offers large windows for sunlit mornings and generous sized rooms.
West End
1 Unit Available
39 Cedar Avenue
39 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL. Lovely 2nd floor apartment has 2 spacious bedrooms and one newly renovated bathroom. Washer & dryer in the unit. Just one block to the beach!
Elberon
1 Unit Available
35 Sternberger Avenue
35 Sternberger Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL- Exquisite lower level, end unit condo just one block to the beach in West End! Fully furnished featuring an open floor plan. Sunny and spacious with a good floor plan for room mate situation.
West End
1 Unit Available
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
