Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
115 Pavilion Avenue
115 Pavilion Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Annual rental opportunity! This is a large second floor - 2 bedroom unit in a multifamily home. The owner occupies the first floor, and he is a kind older gentleman. This unit offers a 1 car parking spot in the rear of the home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
212 Cummings Avenue
212 Cummings Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 212 Cummings Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
337 Ocean Boulevard
337 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1694 sqft
Amazing Annual Rental! Live at the beach year round in this beautiful newly constructed 3 level, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Custom Built Cottage boasting an open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
892 Elberon Avenue
892 Elberon Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Meticulously finished and renovated Carriage House to be rented to the perfect year round tenant. This will feel like your forever home as it was refinished with attention to detail and well-appointed finishing's.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
150 Norwood Avenue
150 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Apartment in a 2 family home. ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE September 15th. SUNNY 2/1 APARTMENT ON THE 2ND LEVEL OF THIS 2 FAMILY HOME. UNFURNISHED. Bonus room not temperature controlled. NO ACCESS TO BACKYARD.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT, SUNNY and MOVE IN READY spacious unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level apartment in Westwood Village.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch. The apartment is totally remodeled and furnished including 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and a cozy porch.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR!! Absolutely gorgeous south east ocean views are yours in this beautiful Imperial House unit! Bright & sunny floor plan originally was a 2 bedroom unit that has been converted to a HUGE 1 bedroom master suite.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
160 Chelsea Avenue
160 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly updated open floor plan unit on the second floor of a 5-unit charming and well maintained multifamily building. Located 2 block from the beach and Pier Village. Plenty of private parking in the rear.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
178 Cummings Avenue
178 Cummings Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful and totally renovated winter rental available from Labor Day 9/7/20 through May 31, 2021. Gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor and sparkling white eat in kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
17 Clarence Avenue
17 Clarence Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL IN ELBERON BEGINS SEPT 7, 2020 !! A SHORT WALK TO MONMOUTH U! COME SEE THIS CUTE & CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD STYLE HOME. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT ,NICE KITCHEN WITH LARGE TABLE & SEATING .

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1043 Norwood Avenue
1043 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental in Long Branch!! Totally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom available for September 7th 2020 to May 31st 2021.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
7 Howland Avenue
7 Howland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2776 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL- Spend your Winter 1 & 1/2 blocks from the ocean in this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2&1/2 bath, Long Branch single family.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West End
276 W End Avenue
276 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2288 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light.
City Guide for Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch, NJ:  Birthplace of The Boss

The city of Long Branch earns major cool points for witnessing the entrance into the world of one of rock and roll’s most famous Jersey boys, Bruce Springsteen. As if that’s not enough, Long Branch is also where Bruce penned the classic anthem, “Born to Run.”  Previously known as the “Hollywood of the East” and heralded as America’s First Seaside Resort, Long Branch has a rich history as a favorite vacation destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Long Branch, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

