north long branch
260 Apartments for rent in North Long Branch, Long Branch, NJ
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.
580 Patten Avenue
580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2318 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom.
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
46 Riverdale Avenue
46 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful WINTER FURNISHED RENTAL with Gorgeous Water Views and Stunning Western View Sunsets. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Enjoy all the decks and porches. Walk to the beach, town and school. Available Sept 15 2020 to May 15 2021.
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
NEW SUMMER RENTAL PRICE FROM JULY THROUGH SEPTEMBER. CUTTING EDGE RENOVATION FEATURES ALL NEW KICHEN FLOORS BATHS WINDOWS ABD MORE. STEPS TO BEACH & PIER VILLAGE. SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAING AND REST & RELAXATION.FABULOUS LOCATION!!!!
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch. The apartment is totally remodeled and furnished including 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and a cozy porch.
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
160 Chelsea Avenue
160 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly updated open floor plan unit on the second floor of a 5-unit charming and well maintained multifamily building. Located 2 block from the beach and Pier Village. Plenty of private parking in the rear.
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
