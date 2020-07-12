/
/
/
long branch city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
311 Apartments for rent in Long Branch City, Long Branch, NJ
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 Pavilion Avenue
115 Pavilion Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Annual rental opportunity! This is a large second floor - 2 bedroom unit in a multifamily home. The owner occupies the first floor, and he is a kind older gentleman. This unit offers a 1 car parking spot in the rear of the home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
337 Ocean Boulevard
337 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1694 sqft
Amazing Annual Rental! Live at the beach year round in this beautiful newly constructed 3 level, 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Custom Built Cottage boasting an open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
150 Norwood Avenue
150 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Apartment in a 2 family home. ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE September 15th. SUNNY 2/1 APARTMENT ON THE 2ND LEVEL OF THIS 2 FAMILY HOME. UNFURNISHED. Bonus room not temperature controlled. NO ACCESS TO BACKYARD.
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
NEW SUMMER RENTAL PRICE FROM JULY THROUGH SEPTEMBER. CUTTING EDGE RENOVATION FEATURES ALL NEW KICHEN FLOORS BATHS WINDOWS ABD MORE. STEPS TO BEACH & PIER VILLAGE. SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAING AND REST & RELAXATION.FABULOUS LOCATION!!!!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch. The apartment is totally remodeled and furnished including 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and a cozy porch.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
160 Chelsea Avenue
160 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly updated open floor plan unit on the second floor of a 5-unit charming and well maintained multifamily building. Located 2 block from the beach and Pier Village. Plenty of private parking in the rear.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
336 Ocean Boulevard
336 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental only !ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH AND THE BOARDWALK !!FULLY RENOVATED 3 BED ,11/2 BATH .AVAILBLE WINTER RENTAL .NEW FLOORS ,FRESH PAINTED ,PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH 2 EXTRA ROOMS THAT CAN BE USE FOR OFFICE .
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
129 Franklin Avenue
129 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter/Short term fully furnished rental 2/3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on a beautiful property located 3 blocks to the beach and Pier Village. Nothing to bring but your clothes and toiletries. Walking distance to the LB train. Includes use of 1 car garage
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
92 Chelsea Avenue
92 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach views and ocean breezes in the heart of the action, yet private and quiet this charming Victorian pied-a-terre offers large windows for sunlit mornings and generous sized rooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.
1 of 13
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
65 Marine Terrace
65 Marine Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths brick cape is just steps to the beach and Long Branch Promenade.
Results within 1 mile of Long Branch City
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,750
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished. Available until August 16th --45 days for $6750 or 30 days at $5000.00 Hurry, won't last!!!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJOceanport, NJLong Branch, NJWest Long Branch, NJLittle Silver, NJMonmouth Beach, NJEatontown, NJ