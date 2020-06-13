/
144 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ📍
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
445 Brookside Avenue
445 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.
189 Ampere Avenue
189 Ampere Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer rental available 7/1 to 8/31 in the desirable Oakhurst sxn of Ocean Twp. 2 Beds, 1 Bath, and an office/ bonus room that was formerly the 3rd Bed (before the addition removed the window).
198 Elmwood Road
198 Elmwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
WINTER LEASE
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.
80 Larkin Place
80 Larkin Place, Oakhurst, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual rental available June 1st 2020This home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, a bonus room and a full bathroom. Very large backyard on a quiet cut-de-sac, surrounded by upscale homes.
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;
209 Woodcrest Road
209 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Available for the summer! Spacious expanded Cape in the heart of Oakhurst. 4 generous Bedrooms, 2 updated baths. Plenty of space to entertain with extra storage and space in the finished basement.
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.
174 Whalepond Road
174 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Completely Renovated Corner Property! Move right in & Enjoy! Cozy home with a fireplace. New bathrooms and kitchen! Close to beaches, places of worship,restaurants, and shopping!
84 Monmouth Road
84 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
ANNUAL RENTAL! Cute and spacious 3 bedroom home with a beautiful private yard. This charming house features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more. Close to shopping, beaches and houses of worship.
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.
4 Roslyn Drive
4 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Lovely Annual rental beginning September(possibly late August) in Oakhurst. This updated 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath charming home boasts updated appliances, hardwood floors, and a large backyard. Large finished basement with lots of space as well.
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.
409 Brookside Avenue
409 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY!!Available Sept 7 2020- June 2021 .
202 Cliftwood Road
202 Cliftwood Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$23,000
Pristine condition home in the heart of Oakhurst available for SUMMER rental! Beautiful and completely renovated from top to bottom- like brand new! This 3-4 bedroom split level home offers so much more than just an average summer home.
539 Trenton Avenue
539 Trenton Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$27,000
Don't miss this incredible Summer Rental a few miles from the Beach and close to houses of worship . Custom Contemporary Colonial. 4 Years old. Move in condition. .
7 Barbara Lane
7 Barbara Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Winter Rental September 20205 Bedroom Split level home, Living room, Dining Room, Den, 2 full baths. Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village.
165 Whalepond Road
165 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished Winter rental only minutes away from Monmouth University. This spacious bilevel home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen to cook, dine and spend time in.
80 Monmouth Road
80 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brand new winter rental available September 2020! True colonial home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and all living space on the first level. New lighting, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms. Long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars.
265 Whalepond Road
265 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Hall colonial available for Winter rental beginning 9/7/20! Fully furnished home with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Finished basement for extra space.
6 Calvin Terrace
6 Calvin Terrace, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
Great Winter rental! Fantastic location. Beautiful bright and airy 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This house features spacious rooms throughout with high ceilings. Sliding doors off the kitchen overlook large deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oakhurst rentals listed on Apartment List is $10,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Oakhurst area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakhurst from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
