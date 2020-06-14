108 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Long Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this beautiful, fully renovated, sunny & bright unit. 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, southwest corner unit with direct view of Takanassee Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
275 Cedar Avenue
275 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful Summer Rental in Long Branch. Lovely home with 5 Large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. High ceilings, screened in porch and a sunroom. Large, fenced-in yard. In PRIME LOCATION! Close to houses of worship, shopping and beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
880 Red Oaks Drive
880 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$65,000
Spectacular Summer Rental in the heart of Elberon. Luxury 9 bedroom custom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors with large dining room,living room and den. Custom gourmet kitchen. Huge master suite with magnificent bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
149 West End Avenue
149 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
LUXURY SUMMER RENTAL! Stunning New Construction Colonial in a desirable area in Long Branch / West End.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$33,000
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
811 Norwood Avenue
811 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - Adorable 3bd/2 bath ranch home with central air, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage and basement. Master bedroom has private updated bath. Screened in sun room. Close to houses of worship.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
247 Castlewall Avenue
247 Castlewall Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 247 Castlewall Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
870 Woodgate Avenue
870 Woodgate Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL - 5BD/3 BATH Colonial. Eat in Kitchen.Bedroom and bath on main floor. Large Living Room with sliders to a patio and fenced in yard. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath.Central air and gas heat.One car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
785 Norwood Avenue
785 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Winter Rental!! Beautiful and immaculate house. Home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 modern baths. Gorgeous modern kitchen with beautiful appliances. Large tiled deck off the kitchen facing a beautiful fenced in backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
432 Ocean Boulevard
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2482 sqft
Diamond Beach! Ocean views. Beautiful and spacious Luxury condominium. Available for annual and long term rental. Health club, pool, 2 covered parking spaces and storage unit. Walk to beach! Close to all that Long Branch has to offer!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
152 Cedar Avenue
152 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a bonus room for office. Gorgeous kitchen updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, detached garage and deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
10 Justin Way
10 Justin Way, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN WEST END! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS WITH FINISHED BASEMENT STUNNING BATHROOMS! FANTASTIC LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, BEACH AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP! NOT TO BE MISSED

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
240 Castlewall Avenue
240 Castlewall Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-CLOSE TO BEACHES, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, AND PLACES OF WORSHIP. NICELY UPDATED

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
129 Franklin Avenue
129 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter/Short term fully furnished rental 2/3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on a beautiful property located 3 blocks to the beach and Pier Village. Nothing to bring but your clothes and toiletries. Walking distance to the LB train. Includes use of 1 car garage

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
868 Red Oaks Drive
868 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
Furnished Summer Rental with POOL! Three bedroom, 2 bath, small inground pool. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and most desirable location for shopping, the ocean, Houses of Worship, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 Grant Street
17 Grant Street, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
What a great place to spend time this summer. Spacious, beautiful 3 level town home steps from the beach, the boardwalk and Pier Village where you can walk to for morning coffee or dinner.
City Guide for Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch, NJ:  Birthplace of The Boss

The city of Long Branch earns major cool points for witnessing the entrance into the world of one of rock and roll’s most famous Jersey boys, Bruce Springsteen. As if that’s not enough, Long Branch is also where Bruce penned the classic anthem, “Born to Run.”  Previously known as the “Hollywood of the East” and heralded as America’s First Seaside Resort, Long Branch has a rich history as a favorite vacation destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

