/
/
wanamassa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:47 PM
555 Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
2605 Logan Road
2605 Logan Road, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2605 Logan Road in Wanamassa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1404 N Wanamassa Drive
1404 North Wanamassa Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1319 Allenhurst Avenue
1319 Allenhurst Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
This single family home has the possibly of being a Mother / Daughter with two separate units, each with its own basement and air conditioning. The second unit is accessed by going around to the wooden stairs. The Cabinets and sinks are brand new.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1315 Wickapecko Drive in Wanamassa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1300 Edgewood Avenue
1300 Edgewood Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
'THE LAKE HOUSE'' is one of the most charming homes in storybook Wanamassa. Have the best of both worlds, enjoy living lakefront as if you were in the midst of a wildlife preserve, yet just a mile from all that Asbury Park has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Wanamassa
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Monroe ave
1404 Monroe Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house section 8 ok - Property Id: 221793 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Victorian located next door to Asbury Park.5 min drive to the beach, train and downtown Asbury Park. 10 min drive from the parkway On a large lot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Brook Drive
11 Brook Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Amazing large summer rental in West Deal. Gorgeous private block with large home with fresh furniture and lots of space. Great kitchen. Spectacular master suite with its own bath. Large yard with furniture and a barbecue. Won't last call today!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Logan Road
2906 Logan Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
WINTER RFNTAL- 4 Bedroom Colonial, 2-1/2 Baths, Living room , Dining Room, Den, Kitchen,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wanamassa rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,540.
Some of the colleges located in the Wanamassa area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wanamassa from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ