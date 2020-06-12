/
asbury park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM
156 Apartments for rent in Asbury Park, NJ📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.
Last updated June 13 at 03:39pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
162 Main Street
162 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful over-sized loft studio in downtown Asbury Park. Very large unit boasting 1,000+sq ft of living space. Top floor apartment with skylight, hardwood floors, large windows facing Cookman Avenue, original brick walls, dishwasher, double closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Asbury Park, the median rent is $1,094 for a studio, $1,215 for a 1-bedroom, $1,447 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,866 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Asbury Park, check out our monthly Asbury Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Asbury Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Asbury Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
