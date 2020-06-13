96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch, NJ: Birthplace of The Boss

The city of Long Branch earns major cool points for witnessing the entrance into the world of one of rock and roll’s most famous Jersey boys, Bruce Springsteen. As if that’s not enough, Long Branch is also where Bruce penned the classic anthem, “Born to Run.” Previously known as the “Hollywood of the East” and heralded as America’s First Seaside Resort, Long Branch has a rich history as a favorite vacation destination. See more