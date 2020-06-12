Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM

289 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$29,500
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
6 Mckinley Street
6 Mckinley Street, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3547 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront with unobstructed OCEANVIEWS. Alternative to the Hamptons this summer on the Long Branch Promenade. Very desirable location just north of Pier Village. 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking for your family and guests.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 !! GREAT CONDO AT THE JERSEY SHORE ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
58 Passey Gdns
58 Passey Gardens, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
10 Whitman Terrace
10 Whitman Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ANNUAL RENTAL!!! Come live in one of the hottest oceanfront areas in Monmouth County. Magnificent townhome with Hardwood Floors through-Out,Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and much More...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
31 N Lake Drive
31 North Lake Drive, Long Branch, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$56,500
Summer Rental-Amazing views from the balcony of this beach house. Views of the lake and ocean are incredible. Gorgeous moldings and hard wood floors throughout. Great flow throughout the house.Huge private yard. Across the street from the beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
275 Cedar Avenue
275 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful Summer Rental in Long Branch. Lovely home with 5 Large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. High ceilings, screened in porch and a sunroom. Large, fenced-in yard. In PRIME LOCATION! Close to houses of worship, shopping and beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
880 Red Oaks Drive
880 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$65,000
Spectacular Summer Rental in the heart of Elberon. Luxury 9 bedroom custom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors with large dining room,living room and den. Custom gourmet kitchen. Huge master suite with magnificent bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West End
1 Unit Available
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Long Branch, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Long Branch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

