Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
136 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
60 Monmouth Drive
60 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
77 Parker Avenue
77 Parker Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$59,900
Summer Rental !!!!!!This property is convenient to everything in the popular resort town of Deal. The beach and downtown attractions are nearby, Walking distance to shopping area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
96 Poplar Avenue
96 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
28 Richmond Avenue
28 Richmond Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$32,000
Summer rental in the heart of Deal! Huge furnished front porch to enjoy the fresh ocean air & breezes all summer long ! furnished 4 + large bedrooms , 3 full baths, ample kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinet space & eat in dinette.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
111 Brighton Avenue
111 Brighton Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 3 BD/2 BATH UPDATED CUTE CAPE.ONE BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE.EAT IN KITCHEN. SITTING ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM.PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2908 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
112 Poplar Avenue
112 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL IN DEAL-AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 2020-MID MAY 2021 .NEWER HOME W/ 7 BEDROOMS ,3 FULL CERAMIC TILED BATHS . CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,DEN .NEWER KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
110 Poplar Avenue
110 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
108 Poplar Avenue
108 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL SEPT 2020- MID MAY 2021 !! THIS NEWER 7 BEDROOM HOME HAS CERAMIC TILES & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT .
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
110 Monmouth Drive
110 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Excellent location in Deal Proper just 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, plus kitchen, living room, dining room, den, and office. Hardwood floors all throughout. Laundry in the basement.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
17 Wyckoff Street
17 Wyckoff Street, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Deal this fully furnished & newly renovated home has hardwood floors, washer/dryer and is conveniently located to Monmouth University, transportation, shopping & beach. No smoking and no pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
143 Monmouth Drive
143 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3366 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Beautiful, spacious, fully furnished home with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room and den, large outdoor area and conveniently located in the heart of Deal. No smoking and no pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
1 Roseld Avenue
1 Roseld Avenue, Deal, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Once in the life time opportunity to live in desirable Deal affordable and private beach!!!.ALL YEAR AROUND. Beautiful Spacious one Bedroom, one Bathroom apartment all new and furnished with access to private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
217 Lockwood Avenue
217 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY UPDATED AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
