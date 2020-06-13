149 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ

/
bradley beach
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
403 Monmouth Avenue
403 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
2100 sqft
Lovely Annual 6 bedroom rental in desirable south end of Bradley Beach!! Only 4 blocks to beach!!! Enjoy lake views from enclosed porch!! Spacious, updated home with storage galore!! Gorgeous large kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops!
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Newark Avenue
611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
205 Ocean Park Avenue
205 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Lareine Avenue
304 Lareine Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
AUGUST AVAILABLE, 7K. Adorable and Affordable Large Rear Cottage Bungalow available for a Summer Tenancy! Summer Rental! Located just 2 short blocks from the Beach, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has everything you need to enjoy the summer at the show.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
108 4th Avenue
108 4th Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy all Bradley Beach has to offer in this fantastic 1 bedroom first floor apartment less than half a block to the boardwalk and ocean.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
609 Park Place Avenue
609 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
310 5th Avenue
310 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Enjoy a memorable Summer down the shore in this darling cottage by the sea.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Burlington Avenue
408 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Summer Rental .Fantastic 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath updated home 3 blocks from the beach. Rocking chair front porch and upper deck with wonderful water views overlooking Sylvan lake. Large deck out back for bar-b-cuing.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
117 Cliff Avenue
117 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedroom Original Victorian Beach house, just steps to the beach. Tucked on a quiet one-way street in the northern end of Bradley Beach, this spacious home offers an expansive front porch with ocean views & salty sea breezes.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
100 Ocean Park Avenue
100 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2020 Summer Rental. Apartment is clean and nicely decorated 1st Floor Unit of a two family. Bedroom #1 Queen, Bedroom #2 Two Twin Beds, plus pull-out queen sofa bed in Living Room. One bathroom.
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
