/
/
long branch
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:47 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
217 Lockwood Avenue
217 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY UPDATED AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$29,500
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
144 Norwood Avenue
144 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
6 Mckinley Street
6 Mckinley Street, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3547 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront with unobstructed OCEANVIEWS. Alternative to the Hamptons this summer on the Long Branch Promenade. Very desirable location just north of Pier Village. 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking for your family and guests.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$54,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 298 Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
336 Ocean Boulevard
336 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH AND THE BOARDWALK !!FULLY RENOVATED 3 BED ,11/2 BATH .AVAILBLE YEAR AROUND,OR SUMMER AND WINTER RENTAL .NEW FLOORS ,FRESH PAINTED ,PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH 2 EXTRA ROOMS THAT CAN BE USE FOR OFFICE .
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
279 Lake Avenue
279 Lake Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great winter rental in the heart of Longbranch! Spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom house. Minutes from Monmouth University, shopping and transportation, A Must See!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Long Branch, the median rent is $1,527 for a studio, $1,695 for a 1-bedroom, $2,020 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,604 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Long Branch, check out our monthly Long Branch Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Long Branch include Long Branch City, and North Long Branch.
Some of the colleges located in the Long Branch area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Long Branch from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ