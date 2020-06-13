/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
6 Mckinley Street
6 Mckinley Street, Long Branch, NJ
Oceanfront with unobstructed OCEANVIEWS. Alternative to the Hamptons this summer on the Long Branch Promenade. Very desirable location just north of Pier Village. 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking for your family and guests.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 298 Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
336 Ocean Boulevard
336 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH AND THE BOARDWALK !!FULLY RENOVATED 3 BED ,11/2 BATH .AVAILBLE YEAR AROUND,OR SUMMER AND WINTER RENTAL .NEW FLOORS ,FRESH PAINTED ,PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH 2 EXTRA ROOMS THAT CAN BE USE FOR OFFICE .
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
279 Lake Avenue
279 Lake Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Great winter rental in the heart of Longbranch! Spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom house. Minutes from Monmouth University, shopping and transportation, A Must See!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 !! GREAT CONDO AT THE JERSEY SHORE ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
West End
1 Unit Available
58 Passey Gdns
58 Passey Gardens, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
This all newly remodeled apartment is neat, sharp and fresh! Plus it will all be furnished with brand new modern furniture! Check out the new kitchen and bath, the 3 bedrooms, and a large open floor plan make this a great summer apartment to enjoy
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
10 Whitman Terrace
10 Whitman Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ANNUAL RENTAL!!! Come live in one of the hottest oceanfront areas in Monmouth County. Magnificent townhome with Hardwood Floors through-Out,Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and much More...
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
859 Red Oaks Drive
859 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
Are you looking for that special home, with direct water views?? THIS IS IT! This home is lakefront, and just a few short blocks to the Ocean. A unique, open interior, features a combination Great Rm, Dining Rm and Kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
217 Lockwood Avenue
217 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY- INGROUND POOL! BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY UPDATED AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
317 Jersey Avenue
317 Jersey Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter rental Sept 2020-2021 in desirable Elberon. Adorable 3 bedroom cape with nice sized back yard on a quiet street. Close to Monmouth University, Monmouth Medical and beaches. Students welcome No Pets No smoking No vaping
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
West End
1 Unit Available
735 Westwood Avenue
735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.
