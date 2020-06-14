Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Long Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
2 Units Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
58 Passey Gdns
58 Passey Gardens, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
10 Whitman Terrace
10 Whitman Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ANNUAL RENTAL!!! Come live in one of the hottest oceanfront areas in Monmouth County. Magnificent townhome with Hardwood Floors through-Out,Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and much More...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
31 N Lake Drive
31 North Lake Drive, Long Branch, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$56,500
Summer Rental-Amazing views from the balcony of this beach house. Views of the lake and ocean are incredible. Gorgeous moldings and hard wood floors throughout. Great flow throughout the house.Huge private yard. Across the street from the beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
880 Red Oaks Drive
880 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$65,000
Spectacular Summer Rental in the heart of Elberon. Luxury 9 bedroom custom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors with large dining room,living room and den. Custom gourmet kitchen. Huge master suite with magnificent bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
149 West End Avenue
149 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
LUXURY SUMMER RENTAL! Stunning New Construction Colonial in a desirable area in Long Branch / West End.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
811 Norwood Avenue
811 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - Adorable 3bd/2 bath ranch home with central air, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage and basement. Master bedroom has private updated bath. Screened in sun room. Close to houses of worship.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
885 Norwood Avenue
885 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4 bd/2.5 cape. Finished basement with bath.Hardwood floors,central air, gas heat and eat in kitchen.Freshly painted, re varnished floors,& new furniture. Close to Monmouth University, transportation,and houses of worship.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
81 N Lake Drive
81 North Lake Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Enjoy the breezes off the ocean and the view of Takanasse Lake in this 4 bd/2.5 bath Seashore Colonial.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
334 Norgrove Place
334 Norgrove Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished WINTER rental in walking distance to Monmouth University. This well maintained colonial home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with 1 half bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
17 Clarence Avenue
17 Clarence Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
WINTER RENTAL IN ELBERON BEGINS SEPT 7, 2020 !! A SHORT WALK TO MONMOUTH U! COME SEE THIS CUTE & CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD STYLE HOME. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT ,NICE KITCHEN WITH LARGE TABLE & SEATING .

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
210 N Lincoln Avenue
210 North Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY -Spacious 3 bd/2 bath home with hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, living room, kitchen,basement with laundry, screened front porch and lovely yard. Close to transportation, Monmouth University and beaches.
City Guide for Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch, NJ:  Birthplace of The Boss

The city of Long Branch earns major cool points for witnessing the entrance into the world of one of rock and roll’s most famous Jersey boys, Bruce Springsteen. As if that’s not enough, Long Branch is also where Bruce penned the classic anthem, “Born to Run.”  Previously known as the “Hollywood of the East” and heralded as America’s First Seaside Resort, Long Branch has a rich history as a favorite vacation destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Long Branch, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Long Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

