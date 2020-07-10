/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM
182 Apartments for rent in Long Branch, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
17 N 5th Avenue
17 North 5th Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate, new, and sharp 3 bedroom apartment in this charming 2 family home in North Long Branch. The apartment is totally remodeled and furnished including 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and a cozy porch.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL 9/7/20 OCCUPANCY.FULLY FURNISHED ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
17 Clarence Avenue
17 Clarence Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL IN ELBERON BEGINS SEPT 7, 2020 !! A SHORT WALK TO MONMOUTH U! COME SEE THIS CUTE & CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD STYLE HOME. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT ,NICE KITCHEN WITH LARGE TABLE & SEATING .
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
7 Howland Avenue
7 Howland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2776 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL- Spend your Winter 1 & 1/2 blocks from the ocean in this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2&1/2 bath, Long Branch single family.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
276 W End Avenue
276 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2288 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
152 Ocean Avenue N
152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
251 Albert Place
251 Albert Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-5 bd/3.5 bath Dutch Colonial. Front screened in porch, large rooms with high ceilings. New kitchen and half bath.Master bedroom with private bath.4 bds on second floor and 1 bedroom on third floor.New carpets being installed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
811 Norwood Avenue
811 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - Adorable 3bd/2 bath ranch home with central air, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage and basement. Master bedroom has private updated bath. Screened in sun room. Close to houses of worship.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West End
274 Hollywood Avenue
274 Hollywood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7,2020- JUNE 2021 .GREAT 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH RANCH HOUSE IN LONG BRANCH. VERY SPACIOUS LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM,DEN .NEW KITCHEN & BATHROOMS .
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
Similar Pages
Long Branch 1 BedroomsLong Branch 2 BedroomsLong Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Branch 3 BedroomsLong Branch Apartments under $1,300Long Branch Apartments under $1,400
Long Branch Apartments under $1,600Long Branch Apartments with BalconyLong Branch Apartments with GarageLong Branch Apartments with GymLong Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Branch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ