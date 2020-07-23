/
/
monmouth county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
834 Apartments for rent in Monmouth County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,770
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,934
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1182 sqft
Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,074
1000 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1478 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
983 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,324
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
5 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
7 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
710 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
808 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated February 6 at 10:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 6 at 10:26 PM
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monmouth County area include LIU Brooklyn, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Brooklyn College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Toms River have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ